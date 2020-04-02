This weekend, Metro will operate on a significantly reduced rail and bus schedule, with about a third of the bus routes operating.

“With weekend ridership down more than 90 percent on rail and more than 70 percent on bus since Metro first began urging the public to limit travel to essential trips, this level of service provides adequate space for proper social distancing, while also reducing the public exposure of Metro’s frontline employees,” Metro said in a statement.

The first and last cars of all trains will be closed to riders in order to create more distance between Metro workers and the public and 19 Metro stations will continue to remain closed.

On the bus, all customers should enter and exit using the rear doors, unless using the bus ramp, and drivers may bypass a bus stop if the bus has too many riders.

On April 4 and April 5, rail service will operate as follows:

• Hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

• Trains run every 20 minutes on the red line, every 30 minutes on all other lines. Stations served by multiple lines have more frequent service.

On April 4 and April 5, the following 27 bus buses routes will run every 30 minutes:

• 54 – 14th Street Line

• S4 – 16th Street Line

• 70 – Georgia Avenue – 7th Street Line

• 83 – College Park Line (Sunday Schedule)

• 90 – U Street – Garfield Line

• C4 – Greenbelt – Twinbrook Line

• X2 – Benning Road – H Street Line

• 16C – Columbia Pike Line

• 28A – Leesburg Pike Line

• 29K, 29N – Alexandria – Fairfax Line (Sunday Schedule)

• 30N, 30S – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line

• A6, A8 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line

• B2 – Bladensburg Road – Anacostia Line

• D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland Line (every 60 minutes) (Sunday Schedule)

• F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring Line

• H4 – Crosstown Line

• J2 – Bethesda – Silver Spring Line

• K6 – New Hampshire Avenue – Maryland Line

• P12 – Eastover – Addison Road Line

• REX – Richmond Highway Express (Sunday Schedule)

• V4 - Capitol Heights-Minnesota Avenue Line

• W4 – Deanwood – Alabama Avenue Line

• Y2 – Georgia Avenue – Maryland Line

• Z8 – Fairland

MetroAccess vans will be used to transport any customer from the following three Metro stations to a hospital:

Sibley Hospital

Shuttle from: Friendship Heights Station

Transfer location: Bus Bay G, Stop #2001506

Georgetown University Hospital

Shuttle from: Dupont Metro (Q Street)

Transfer location: Bus Stop #1003746

Prince George’s Hospital

New Carrollton (South Side)

Bus Bay A, Stop #3003032

