D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that a corrections officer for the Department of Youth and Rehabilitative Services (DYRS) has become the District’s 12th fatality in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yesterday, we learned that a 13-year employee of the D.C. DYRS passed away from COVID-19. His name was Kenneth Moore, he was a D.C. native, and we share our deepest condolences with his family and loved ones,” Miss Bowser said.

Also on Thursday, the D.C. Department of Health reported 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s total to 653. Of the city’s total cases, 173 are in recovery.

The United Medical Center (UMC) in Ward 8 is opening a walk-up and drive-through testing site on Friday. The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing at the UMC site will be available to D.C. residents over the age 65 who have coronavirus symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath), health care providers and first responders with symptoms who work in the District, and D.C. residents with underlying conditions who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Miss Bowser told residents to call UMC first to get an appointment, adding that a hotline will be available soon for people to get a referral.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the city’s health department, said the District has four COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities, each of which has aggressive plans to prevent the spread of the disease.

