The Democratic National Committee said Thursday it is moving its presidential nominating convention to late August, postponing it about a month due to fears around the coronavirus.

The convention in Milwaukee had been scheduled to take place July 13 to July 16. It will now start on Aug. 17.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted widespread cancellations of large gatherings, from sporting events to concerts and conferences. The convention fell into that category.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee. “During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders.”

The Republican convention to renominate President Trump is scheduled to be held in Charlotte from Aug. 24-27.

