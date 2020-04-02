President Trump warned House Democrats Thursday to back off plans for what he called another “witch hunt” investigation, this time over his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is not the time for politics, endless partisan investigations — here we go again,” Mr. Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House. “It’s not any time for witch hunts. It’s time to get this enemy defeated.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Thursday that at least two of her committee chairs — Reps. Bernie Thompson of the Homeland Security Committee and Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee — are calling for a 9/11-like after-action review of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus. She said there is “absolutely” a need for such an investigation, but not right now.

The president said Democrats have a lousy track record of investigating him, saying the Russia investigation and the impeachment inquiry over aid to Ukraine have “already done extraordinary damage to our country.”

“We want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers, because that’s all they’re doing,” Mr. Trump said. “Conducting these partisan investigations in the middle of a pandemic is a really big waste of time.”

Mrs. Pelosi did announce the creation of a special bipartisan House committee on Thursday to review how the administration spends part of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package for businesses harmed by the nationwide shutdown.

“Is there a need for an after-action review? Absolutely,” she said. “But I don’t want to wait for that because we are in the action now.”

