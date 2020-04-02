While the vast majority of people who have died from coronavirus in Europe have been over 60, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said Thursday that young people are not immune to the virus and its potentially severe complications.

Up to 15% of people diagnosed in Europe under 50 have moderate or severe cases of the virus, the United Nations-backed organization has said, while more than half of the dead are over 80 and most had pre-existing chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

“Severe cases of the disease have been seen in people in their teens or 20s, with many requiring intensive care and some unfortunately passing away,” Dr. Hans Kluge said in a video press conference.

Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl in Belgium died from coronavirus, and is believed to be the youngest killed from the virus to date. A 16-year old girl in France died last week from coronavirus.

Health officials around the world are urging people of all ages to comply with social distancing and lockdown measures, which in early studies have proven effective.

Preliminary research in the United Kingdom has shown that social distancing measures have reduced average daily contacts by over 70% since before the rules were implemented.

“The very notion that COVID-19 only affects older people is factually wrong,” Mr. Kluge said. “Young people are not invincible.”

