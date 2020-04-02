Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted Thursday that President Trump would be remembered by future generations as a “historic figure” for his response to the coronavirus crisis.

“He is extraordinarily energetic. He is learning at an extraordinary pace,” Mr. Gingrich told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “And he’s an historic figure, and I think that by the time this is over, as he defeats the virus, pivots and relaunches the economy, people will realize how important it was that we had Donald Trump at this moment in American history.”

At the same time, Mr. Gingrich blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “as the president fiddles, people are dying,” calling her “despicable.”

“I think Pelosi has become despicable,” Mr. Gingrich said. “I think that her comment the other day comparing President Trump to Nero fiddling while Rome burned was just utterly, totally irresponsible, dishonest, and counter to what Americans need.”

The Republican commentator and author was interviewed by phone from Rome, where he and his wife Callista Gingrich, the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, are waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy has been devastated by the novel coronavirus, with 110,574 cases and 13,155 deaths as of Thursday morning but Mr. Gingrich said he believed the situation may be improving.

“It looks like the Italians may actually be very close to turning the corner,” he said. “The number of new cases has been going down for the last week or so, and they’re still going, there’s still new cases, but it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago.”

Day 21 — lockdown in Italy with @newtgingrich. Praying for an end to #COVID19 and grateful for a beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/QSWEga4vXG — Callista Gingrich (@CallyGingrich) March 29, 2020

