Officials in Jefferson County, Kentucky, are ordering coronavirus-positive patients who refuse to stay home to be placed on house arrest.

Judges are issuing court orders demanding COVID-19 patients quarantine at home or face criminal charges, according to court documents obtained by ABC-affiliated WHAS11. Under state law, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness has the authority to issue an “order of isolation,” which local law enforcement can enforce, the station reported.

According to the outlet, the sheriff’s department delivers the court order to the patient and then a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer goes to the patient’s home and attaches a GPS ankle bracelet.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham on Friday ordered two Louisville residents on house arrest after they refused to stay home, according to WDRB, a local Fox affiliate.

One of the residents who tested positive for coronavirus was seen out taking a walk, and the other person, who lives with the coronavirus-positive patient, was also refusing to stay inside, authorities said.

Both residents were fitted with global positioning devices and ordered to stay home or risk arrest until at least April 6, WDRB reported.

There are also concerns for law enforcement who are forced to enter a knowingly infected area to attach the tracking devices.

Tracy Dotson, a spokesperson for Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77, said authorities are given a mask, goggles and chemical-resistant coverall suit, but it isn’t enough to protect individuals from the virus.

“While a paper mask and safety glasses may be recommended for dealing with precautionary and potential COVID-19 exposures, we feel that dealing with direct contact, confirmed COVID-19 cases should require a higher level of protection, such as a respirator and full face mask,” Mr. Dotson told Newsweek.

“The Officers of Louisville Metro Corrections are more than willing and capable to handle these duties but the FOP doesn’t think it’s to great an ask to ensure our First Responders are given the training and equipment we need to effectively work through these trying times.”

