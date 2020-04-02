Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday said he thinks the Democratic National Convention will have to be postponed at least several weeks after he had raised doubts about the event proceeding as scheduled in mid-July.

“I think it’s going to have to move into August,” Mr. Biden said on NBC’s “The Tonight Show.” “We just have to be prepared for the alternative.”

Most Americans are now living under some kind of stay-at-home order, and people have been encouraged to stay at least 6 feet away from others amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic National Convention Committee has acknowledged it’s looking at contingencies, and officials say they’re going to put a priority on public health.

The Democrats’ convention is currently scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wisconsin is plowing ahead with its presidential primary on Tuesday despite calls to postpone it from Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont — the lone remaining major 2020 Democratic rival to Mr. Biden — and others.

