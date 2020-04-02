A Loudoun County Public Schools staff member that supported the meal service program has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email from the superintendent.

LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams sent an email Thursday night addressed to the families of Potomac Falls High School, Dominion High School, River Bend Middle School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, as well as Algonkian, Countryside, Potowmack, Horizon, Lowes Island, Meadowland and Sugarland Elementary Schools informing them of the positive case.

The staff member worked in the Potomac Falls/Dominion High School region on March 26 and started presenting symptoms on March 28, according to the email.

The county health department is conducting an investigation to determine who had close contact with the staff member, defined as standing within six feet for 15 minutes or more.

“Based on the information we have, we are not aware of any staff members or members of the public who will meet the Virginia Department of Health’s definition of a close contact,” Mr. Williams wrote.

COVID-19 is not known to be transmitted through food, Mr. Williams said citing the health department.

