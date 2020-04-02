ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) - A 73-year-old man who was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution for manslaughter has died, officials said.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that Steven Paul Merry died Wednesday evening in the prison infirmary where he’s been in hospice care since January.

The Oregon State Police have been notified per standard procedure.

Merry was arrested in 2015 following the shooting death of 29-year-old Justin Davis, KVAL-TV reported.

Court records show Merry pleaded not guilty to a murder charge initially and then pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January 2017.

He entered Department of Corrections custody that month and had an earliest release date of February 2027.

