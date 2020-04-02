CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed a man in Massachusetts, police said.

The victim was shot at the Belsky Brothers Coal yard in Chicopee around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, MassLive.com reported. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The name of the suspect and charges have not been released, nor has the name of the victim.

Chicopee is about 80 miles west of Boston.

