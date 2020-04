President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday in a follow-up test that produced results in 15 minutes.

“He is healthy and without symptoms,” White House Dr. Sean P. Conley said in an official letter.

The doctor used a new, “rapid point-of-care” test.

Mr. Trump previously tested negative earlier this month after socializing in Florida with Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the disease.

