The Progressive Turnout Project is reconfiguring its 2020 campaign plans because of the coronavirus outbreak and plans to make 12 million phone calls in support of President Trump’s opponents.

The anti-Trump progressive group made plans in December to knock on 7.1 million doors with an emphasis on voters in the South and the Rust Belt. As states impose social distancing guidelines nationwide, PTP said it is investing $2.9 million in “Turnout 2020,” its phone-banking initiative.

“Phone banking has been proven to increase turnout by 2-3%,” said Alex Morgan, PTP executive director, in a statement. “While that may sound small, that’s all Democrats need to flip Wisconsin, Michigan and other key battlegrounds. That’s why it’s critical to offer opportunities to activists who want to make an impact and turn out voters, but don’t live in swing areas or who can’t go door-to-door.”

PTP is focused on four states for the coming presidential election, including Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and the progressives have honed in on Senate races in seven states, namely Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan and North Carolina.

The progressive group’s plans to target 8.5 million voters nationwide will also rely upon the support of a network of other anti-Trump groups. The Women’s March, Democracy for America, Daily Kos, Newtown Action Alliance, Progressive Democrats of America, VoteRiders, the Democratic Coalition,and Indivisible Chicago have all joined PTP’s cause.

“With the most important election of our lifetimes on the horizon, person-to-person connections are essential to ensuring that the new American majority of Black, brown and white progressive voters make their voice heard in November,” said Charles Chamberlain, Democracy for America chair, in a statement. “The virtual phone banking that Democracy for America is committed to doing with our allies at the Progressive Turnout Project this cycle will ensure that nothing, including the social distancing required to save lives, stands in the way of our fight for progressive values, priorities and leadership in 2020.”

