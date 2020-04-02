Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin promised Americans Thursday that direct payments of up to $1,200 per person will be issued within two weeks.

“It is a very large priority,” Mr. Mnuchin said at the White House. “We want to get this money quickly into your hands.”

The payments are part of a $2.2 trillion rescue package to help people and businesses affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

People who have direct deposit capability with the IRS will receive the full payments if they have income of $75,000 or less, plus $500 per child. The payments are phased out at an income cap of $99,000.

House Democrats alleged Thursday that some of the payments could take months to arrive if people are waiting for paper checks. Mr. Mnuchin disputed that.

“I am assuring the American public,” he said, that the check will go out within two weeks.

He urged people who don’t have direct deposit to sign up at a new portal at Treasury.gov.

