President Trump on Thursday invoked wartime-production powers to “facilitate the supply of materials” to select companies that are making life-saving ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today’s order will save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of ventilators,” he said in using the Defense Production Act of 1950.

The statement doesn’t say what obstacles are in the way but his order smoothes the path for General Electric Company; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Medtronic Public Limited Company; ResMed, Inc.; Royal Philips N.V.; and Vyaire Medical, Inc.

The novel coronavirus first reported in China in late 2019, COVID-19, causes severe respiratory distress in some, so ventilators are needed to help them breathe.

New York state, the current epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., says it could exhaust its stockpile of the machines within six days.

Mr. Trump’s order follows a similar move last week to compel automaker General Motors to build ventilators for the fight against the virus.

