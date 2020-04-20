Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday that she’s unlikely to vote for the interim emergency stimulus deal this week.



On a conference call with other progressives in Congress, Ms. Ocasio-Corez, New York Democrat, said she still wants to review the final text of the deal — which has yet to be publicly revealed — but can’t endorse the version currently in the press.



“It is insulting to think that we can pass such a small amount of money in the context of not knowing when Congress is even going to reconvene. Pass such a small amount of money, pat ourselves on the back and then leave town again,” she said. “I am not here for a $5 bill. I’m not. And I will not insult my community with one.”



Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’ district, which includes much of the Bronx and Queens, is one of the hardest-hit areas by the coronavirus.



On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the deal lawmakers were eyeing was now closer to $300 billion for COVID-19 assistance, as well as $50 billion for disaster loans, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to expand testing for the coronavirus.



Rep. Pramilla Jayapal, one of the co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, reserved judgment until she saw the finalized deal, but also shared concerns about passing a more narrow bill.



“We have real concerns about giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities that we need,” the Washington Democrat said.



Progressives want to secure a long list of liberal priorities in the next phase of coronavirus legislation, including more robust unemployment benefits, a surge of repeated direct payments to the public, nation-wide testing, and updates to voting procedures during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.