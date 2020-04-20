The Army is ramping up its basic training program back up after a two-week pause to make sure COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place when new recruits arrive.

In the short term, all basic training courses will operate at a reduced capacity at the Army’s four recruit training posts: Fort Benning, Ga; Fort Sill, Okla., Fort Jackson, S.C. and Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

“Recruits from areas considered low-risk will be able to continue movement to training bases. Those who are in high-risk areas will be rescheduled for future dates,” Army officials said in a statement released Monday.

Recruits will be screened for possible exposure to COVID-19 at least two weeks before they ship out for boot camp, where they will again be assessed upon arrival.

They will be closely monitored during their first two weeks at the training center, where they will undergo modified training. Most of the classroom training for the 10-week boot camp will now occur in the first two weeks, Army officials said.

