Sen. Bernard Sanders is not taking a break from politics after dropping out of the presidential race on April 8. The Vermont independent and democratic socialist is now raising money for three freshman Democratic congresswomen who are already well-known to the public.

“Our campaign for president was never just about winning the White House. It was about growing a movement that can stand up to the corporate elite of this country and create a government that works for all of us,” Mr. Sanders said in a new public outreach released Monday, seeking donations for Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The trio were known as “The Squad” in adoring press coverage, which often described them as charismatic and driven progressives who even tangled at one point with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Rep. Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts, once a fourth member of the group, broke away from her colleagues after endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren as president late in 2019.

Mr. Sanders is there for the remaining three lawmakers.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is up against several primary opponents, many corporate-funded, who are desperate to defeat one of the most progressive members of the House. Her victory shocked the establishment in 2018, and now it is up to us to help her win again in 2020,” Mr. Sanders noted in his fundraising outreach.

He also praised Ms. Omar as a courageous leader and pointed out that Ms. Tlaib won her primary election in 2018 by just 887 votes and could use support against an “establishment backed” challenger.

“If we are serious about building a political revolution — and continuing our fight for economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice — we need people like Alexandria, Ilhan and Rashida representing our progressive values in Congress,” said Mr. Sanders, who suggested in the emailed message that fans start with a $5 contribution.

