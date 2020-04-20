LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday compared the fight against the cornonavirus to the sacrifice needed during World War II, criticizing protesters who flocked to the Michigan Capitol last week to denounce her weekslong restrictions against work and gatherings.

“President Trump called this a war and it is exactly that. So let’s act like it,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said.

“In World War II, there weren’t people lining up at the Capitol to protest the fact that they had to drop everything they were doing and build planes or tanks or ration food,” the governor said.

It was the second time that the governor publicly went after the thousands of protesters who drove and honked past the Capitol last Wednesday. About 150 stood on the Capitol grounds with signs that portrayed Whitmer as a dictator who was depriving them of a living with her stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported a daily rise in new coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths, but both were smaller than the new numbers disclosed Sunday. Cases increased by 576 to 32,000, while deaths rose by 77 to 2,468.

They included a 5-year-old Detroit girl, Skylar Herbert, the youngest person to die in Michigan.

