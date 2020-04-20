HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Police in Henderson say an armed suspect was killed and an officer was wounded at the scene of a domestic disturbance.

Authorities say the incident began Sunday night when they received reports of a family disturbance. The first officer to arrive came across a man who appeared drunk and was wielding a gun.

Lt. Kirk Moore says the suspect was uncooperative withe the officer. The display of the firearm led to an exchange of gunfire.

The officer was shot and wounded. Additional officers at the scene tended to the wounded officer. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was found dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the wounded officer.

