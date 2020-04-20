A professor that helps run one of the most prominent coronavirus projection models on Monday said the United States is already past the “peak” in terms of daily COVID-19-related deaths.

“According to our model, it has,” University of Washington Professor Ali Mokdad said on CNN’s “New Day.” “Our models have been following the deaths accurately.”

The Univesity of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) model projected that April 15 was the projected peak, at 2,481 COVID-19 deaths.

IMHE modelers recently revised the total projected coronavirus-related deaths sharply downward, estimating that there will be roughly 60,300 coronavirus-related deaths by early August.

The White House had previously estimated that there could be between 100,000 and 240,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the country even if most people adhered to social distancing guidelines.

There are more than 750,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

It’s estimated that more than 70,000 people in the country have recovered and there have been more than 3.8 million tests, according to JHU.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.