By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 9:55 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is reportedly in danger of dying from a botched surgical procedure.

CNN reported Monday evening that Mr. Kim was in “grave danger,” citing “a US official with direct knowledge” of intelligence reports on the matter.

Mr. Kim was last seen publicly April 11 and in the interim fell the major holiday celebrating the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea’s communist regime.

There was no immediate official U.S. reaction.

