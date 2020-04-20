New Zealand next Monday will ease its lockdown restrictions from “Level 4” to “Level 3” as officials believe the worst of the coronavirus outbreak in the country has passed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move Monday, nearly a month after taking early precautions to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus days before a single case in the country was confirmed.

“We have done what very few countries have been able to do, we have stopped a wave of devastation,” she said during a televised press conference.

“We believe that decisive action, going hard and going early, gave us the very best chance of stamping out the virus. And it has,” the prime minister said.

New Zealand has reported 1,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including 12 deaths and 947 recoveries. The country has a population of 5 million.

The easing of restrictions will allow schools to open in a “limited capacity,” and businesses will be allowed to reopen but while maintaining no physical interaction with customers, BBC reported.

“You, all of you, have stopped the uncontrolled explosion of COVID-19 in New Zealand,” Ms. Ardern said. “I couldn’t feel prouder of the start that we have made together.”

