PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street shooting in Philadelphia has left a teenage girl hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

But it’s not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and lower abdomen, city police said. Her name and further details on the shooting were not disclosed, and authorities said no one else was wounded or injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

