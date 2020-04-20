Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that while the coronavirus outbreak in his country is beginning to slow, the peak of the outbreak has not yet been reached.

In a televised video conference, Mr. Putin said the number of new cases reported each day continues to grow, with a bulk of the cases in Moscow.

“Unfortunately, the epidemic is still ongoing,” he said.

Moscow has been the hardest-hit Russian municipality by the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and has implemented strict lockdown precautions in an effort to slow the spread.

“Thanks to preventive measures, we managed to slow this process down, he said, “but unfortunately the virus was seen in 85 regions of the federation.”

In a population of 144.5 million, Russia has reported 47,121 cases of COVID-19, 405 deaths and 3,446 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

