The Secret Service issued a warning Monday for Americans to protect themselves from counterfeit Treasury checks that are being mailed to taxpayers as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The agency offered some quick ways to tell that the paper checks are authentic:

• A new seal to the right of the Statue of Liberty on the front of the check should say “Bureau of the Fiscal Service” and has replaced the old seal that said “Financial Management Service.”

• On the lower right side of the image of the Statue of Liberty, the checks will have the words: “Economic Impact Payment, President Donald J. Trump.”

• The paper checks contain a seal to the right of the Statue of Liberty with black ink that will run and turn red if moisture is applied.

The Treasury said paper checks will be mailed to millions of Americans beginning at the end of this month. More than 80 million people received payments of up to $1,200 last week by direct deposit.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said it was his idea to put the president’s name on the paper checks.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.