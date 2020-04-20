Six U.S. airlines reached an agreement with the federal government Monday to receive billions in aid, and the Treasury Department paid its first installment of $2.9 billion to dozens of other carriers that have enrolled in the payroll support program.

Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines all reached agreements with Treasury to receive aid under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package signed by President Trump on March 27.

Treasury said Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and SkyWest Airlines “have also indicated that they plan to participate” in the loan program.

Together, the airlines represent nearly 95 percent of U.S. airline capacity, Treasury said.

“The Payroll Support Program is critical to supporting American workers and preserving our airline industry, which is a vital part of the U.S. economy,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “We continue to work quickly to deliver this needed relief.”

Treasury said it will make additional payments to approved applicants on a rolling basis, including to the major airlines. All funds can be used only for the continuation of payment of employee wages, salaries, and benefits.

