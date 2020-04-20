President Trump spoke by phone with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 persons, the White House said Monday.

Mr. Trump “offered his full support for the victims and their families who still grieve for the loss of their loved ones” in the conversation that took place on Sunday, said deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

The annual ceremony was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, but the victims instead were honored with a video tribute that included the reading of their names. Some people showed up at the closed memorial to place flowers.

The attack on the Murrah federal building was carried out by former Army soldier Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator, Terry Nichols, two years to the day after the federal raid on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, that killed at least 76 members of the religious sect.

McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001. Nichols was sentenced to life in prison.

