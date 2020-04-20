Here are some of AP’s top stories Monday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

Boeing and a small number of other manufacturers around the U.S. ar e gearing up to resume production this week. This comes amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who warn there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus in check. Boeing says it will put about 27,000 people back to work building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place.

About 200 people rallied in Maine’s capital demanding the state to open back up, despite officials’ insistence on a cautious approach in order to prevent another outbreak. Similar rallies have happened in New Hampshire, Michigan, Ohio and elsewhere in the country. Participants include gun rights activists, opponents of stay-at-home orders and supporters of the president.

The coronavirus has put politics on an uneasy pause. Instead, political fights among state leaders from Iowa to Pennsylvania over the handling of the pandemic’s impact are raging aacross this electoral heartland.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Zoom in at the individual county level to access numbers showing the situation where you or loved ones live.

___

ONE NUMBER:

- 1,553: India recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Monday. The government has eased one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume.

IN OTHER NEWS:

- Brad Paisley has been surprising people on video conference calls to share in a virtual happy hour. The country star has already joined a group of elementary school teachers in Illinois, a young man celebrating his 21st birthday and a group of health care workers.

- COLLEGE SENIORS: The pandemic has forced many of the nearly 2 million people expected to earn U.S. bachelor’s degrees in 2020 into instant “adulting.” Gone are housing, friends and dreams of a graduation ceremony.

- COLLEGE SPORTS CUTS: College sports programs already are being cut as the pandemic triggers fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

