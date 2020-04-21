Nearly 1,000 U.S. active-duty troops have recovered from COVID-19, according to the military’s latest count.

The Pentagon released data Tuesday that shows 990 active-duty service members have recovered, in addition to 212 civilian personnel, 201 dependents, and 80 contractors.

A total of 5,575 military personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, with 3,496 cases among active-duty service members.

There have been 22 coronavirus-related deaths within the military, including 10 civilian service members and two active-duty service members.

The latest figures indicate a slowdown in new cases, as the military races to test thousands of troops stationed around the world. The Pentagon reported 79 new cases Sunday and 88 Monday, showing a downturn since earlier this month when new cases were reported by the hundreds each day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.