The two biggest egos in the pandemic fight, President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said Tuesday they plan to double the Empire State’s testing capacity for the coronavirus, striking a partnership that can be replicated across the country.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Cuomo will be responsible for regulating labs and carrying out the testing, while his administration will assist New York in obtaining supplies.

“The federal government will work along with the state on the national manufacturers and distributors,” Mr. Trump said. “We’ll all work together to help them secure additional tests. We hope it will work with the other states as well.”

For days Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said he was ready to lead on testing but needed the federal government to step in and wring chemicals, swabs and other supplies from the global supply chain.

He said it doesn’t make sense for governors to compete with each other or — in the case of Maryland’s Larry Hogan — look to South Korea for tests he couldn’t find domestically.

“Let’s just coordinate who does what. What do the states do, what does the federal government do? What do you do, and what do I do?” Mr. Cuomo said at his COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo, New York.

Mr. Cuomo, who flew to Washington immediately afterward, said Mr. Trump was receptive to his plan to double New York testing from 20,000 to 40,000 per day.

“It’s a very aggressive goal, and we said that we would work together to meet that goal, so it was a very good conversation,” Mr. Cuomo told MSNBC after he departed the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Cuomo are the two most prominent figures in the U.S. response to the coronavirus, which has infected over 800,000 and killed over 43,000 across the country.

The president addresses the nation every night around dinnertime, briefing reporters on federal efforts, guidelines and modeling and scolding the media for failing to give him enough credit for his administration’s efforts.

The governor runs the hardest-hit state — over 40% of U.S. deaths occurred in New York — and holds a closely-watched briefing each morning in which he mixes hard facts with anecdotes about how his family is handling the virus.

The pair compliment each other frequently, but they also bust each other’s chops like the native New Yorkers they are.

Mr. Cuomo, who reported 481 new deaths but progress in other metrics Tuesday, prodded the federal government for ventilators and other assistance at the height of the outbreak.

He then praised Mr. Trump for coming through with supplies, a Navy hospital ship and an overhaul of the Javits Convention Center that created bed space.

Mr. Trump said the federal government has “spared no expense” in getting help to New York. He said his administration sent Mr. Cuomo so many ventilators that New York is sending hundreds to Massachusetts, which is seeing a surge in hospitalizations.

The conversation at the White House centered on testing, however.

“We had a great talk on testing,” Mr. Trump said. “We have a very good understanding.”

