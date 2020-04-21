PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island chiropractor has agreed to plead guilty to health care fraud and tax evasion charges, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Eugene Kramer, 50, the owner of New England Spine and Disk Center in Providence, devised a scheme to defraud insurance companies by billing for days patients did not attend treatment, for treatment not provided, and by falsifying medical notes and documentation to support nonexistent personal injury claims, the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island said in a statement.

According to court documents, someone working with the FBI visited Kramer’s office 15 times for chiropractic treatment allegedly suffered in a car accident, prosecutors said.

In most instances, little or no treatment was provided, prosecutors said.

Kramer also cheated the IRS out of almost $67,000 in taxes over a three-year period, prosecutors said.

An email seeking comment was left with Kramer’s attorney. Kramer’s next hearing is scheduled for May 1.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.