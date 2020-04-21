An iconic summer tradition in the nation’s capital will be on hold because of concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., has announced it is suspending until further notice the popular Friday evening parades that feature Marine Corps units like “The President’s Own” Marine Band and the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon as well as appearances by Lance Cpl. Chesty XV, the bulldog who serves as the official mascot at the historic post at 8th and I Streets Southeast.

“As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one priority is the health and safety of our Marines and Sailors, their families and guests,” Marine Barracks officials said on their Facebook page.

Evening parade season usually runs from the first Friday in May to the last Friday in August. It was supposed to start on May 1 but officials initially pushed the start date to May 15. Marine Barracks officials now say the start date is contingent on COVID-19 concerns.

Marine Barracks, also known as “8th and I,” is the oldest active post in the U.S. Marine Corps and the home of the Commandant.

