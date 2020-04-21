Some local businesses have sought to offer support to their communities during the coronavirus pandemic via quick-cash assistance, free counseling and affordable child care.

After officials shut down the nightlife industry to stop the spread of COVID-19, several marketing and operations professionals formed D.C. Nightlife Relief (DCNR) to raise funds for struggling nightlife employees. The group set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $10,000; so far it has raised and given just over $2,000 to 22 people.

DCNR member Aly Katz said the group is distributing the funds as gift cards to grocery stores as “a way to help ease the burden a little bit and bring a little aid where we can.”

“Our industry is one that in normal times, has been relied upon to support others, whether it be in donating portions of sales to charity, hosting events, or spreading calls to action we are always truly happy to help,” Ms. Katz said of the nearly 2,500 nightlife businesses in the District and their 65,000 employees. “However, this unprecedented situation has left our co-workers, friends, employers and loved ones in dire need.”

Non-essential businesses have been closed since the end of March, and restaurants and bars have been closed for regular operations even longer leaving close to 800,000 people in Maryland, Virginia and the District who have applied for unemployment.

Affinity Community Development, a land development company based in Maryland and the District, is offering up to five free video and phone call counseling sessions for people who have been laid off or furloughed, first responders and anyone living in an underserved area.

“We want to support the people who are risking their lives for strangers they don’t even know,” said Mateen Abdullah, a board member of the company. “We are also hoping this trend [of giving back] spreads so other people see what we are doing and jump on the bandwagon.”

Affinity Community Development is budgeting to offer free counseling to about 40 people; since its launch at the beginning of April, four people have signed up. Mr. Abdullah said anyone can call 202-681-2622 for free counseling; after answering a few questions, the service can connect callers with counseling and a few days worth of food.

The Nanny Network, a backup child care staffing agency, has adjusted its operations to offer safer child care during the pandemic and has eliminated management fees for service to make it more affordable.

To minimize the possibility of spreading the coronavirus, caregivers are paired with one family; before the pandemic, they were paired with several families in a week.

“We want to make it as risk free to get this support to employees as soon as possible,” said Dulany Dent, owner of the Nanny Network, which employs about 150 nannies. “By removing that management fee, it makes it more affordable.”

Companies typically contract with The Nanny Network to offer their employees the backup child care service as a benefit, which involves paying a large, upfront management fee based on the number of employees who would use the benefit.

Instead, The Nanny Network is offering three-month, pay-as-you-go contracts, so companies only are paying for the cost of child care without management fees. Individuals can sign up for services now without the $150 yearly membership fee.

“It’s so hard for everybody who is trying to manage their family and their household, in addition to their work,” Ms. Dent said. “For those first responders, doctors and nurses we have got to help them as much as we can.”

