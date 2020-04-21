President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will continue to urge a coordinated global response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of confirmed cases around the world tops 2.5 million.

Mr. Johnson has not been formally working since he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on April 1, a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters. His symptoms sent him to the intensive care unit, and he was discharged last week. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputizing in his place.

In a phone call Tuesday, the two leaders “reaffirmed their close cooperation through the G-7 and G-20 to reopen global economies and ensure medical care and supplies reach all those in need,” the White House said.

Mr. Johnson also told Mr. Trump that he is “feeling better and on the road to recovery.”

The U.S. — which has a population of 328 million — has emerged as the hardest hit country by coronavirus in the world. As of Tuesday, the U.S. has reported 788,920 confirmed cases, 42,485 deaths and 73,533 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The U.K. has one of the highest infection and death rates in Europe, and has reported 125,856 confirmed cases, 16,550 deaths and 603 recoveries while the numbers of new cases continues to rise. Britain has a population of 66 million.

Several U.S. states on Tuesday announced plans to reopen some businesses this week, despite warnings from experts that prematurely easing restrictions could cause a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

British officials on Monday said the U.K. is not considering lifting lockdown and social distancing restrictions related to efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The White House added that the pair discussed other looming global issues and their “shared commitment to reaching a United States-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement.”

Washington and London have been eyeing a free trade agreement in the wake of Britain’s exit from the European Union earlier this year.

“The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.