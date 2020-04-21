President Trump announced Monday he would temporarily suspend immigration as the coronavirus crisis continues. The public appears to agree this is a prudent idea. A poll conducted three days ago found that seven out of 10 voters support this measure.

“Seventy percent of registered voters believe the federal government should place a temporary ban on allowing people from any other country to enter the United States,” reported a Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted late last week.

“That total includes 34% who believe that even Americans living abroad should have to wait until the pandemic is over before returning,” the poll analysis said.

The temporary ban is supported by 82% of Republicans, 66% of Independents, and 64% of Democrats — as well as 79% of conservatives, 71% of independents and 58% of liberals. A majority of those who are not fans of the president also agree.

“Among those who strongly approve of President Trump, 84% support the ban. Among those who strongly disapprove of the president, 57% share that same view,” the poll said.

“Overall, among all voters, just 15% oppose a temporary ban. In no measured demographic group does opposition reach 25%.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.