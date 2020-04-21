Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Yes, the eco-minded have promoted their climate and environmental policies for five decades. Massive, splashy worldwide strikes, marches and celebrations to mark the date were originally planned by Earthday.org and EarthDayLive.org — both global organizations. Everything has now gone online because of the coronavirus emergency.

The eco-folks may have reason to rejoice, however. They see opportunity via virus: Social and economic restrictions have locked down pedestrians and foot traffic, curtailed air and auto travel, and quashed assorted urban phenomena. Such things have been on the green clan’s to-do list since the beginning.

“The fights against the coronavirus and the climate crisis go hand-in-hand, and as we work to flatten the curve of this pandemic, we must strive toward the longer term goal of building a society rooted in stainability and justice,” advise organizers for EarthDay Live.

“The coronavirus pandemic does not shut us down. Instead, it reminds us of what’s at stake in our fight for the planet. If we don’t demand change to transform our planet and meet our climate crisis, our current state will become the new normal,” counsels Earthday.org.

It presents an opportunity to re-brand the environmental mission and drum up interest.

“The climate activist community has been waiting for decades for this type of muscular government intervention in the economy and society. They have long sought to seize the opportunity to impose their world view, central planning and the banning of what they deem are non climate-friendly aspects of our lives and remake society in their image. In short: If you like living under the coronavirus fears and government-mandated lockdowns, then you’ll love living your life under a climate emergency,” advises Marc Morano, founder of the Climate Depot, which has long debunked extreme climate theory.

Media coverage showcases striking images of blue skies, mountaintops and pristine city streets, suggesting air pollution has abated and animal life is stirring anew. Mr. Morano cites 30 examples of excited commentary from Al Gore, the United Nations, and PBS to name a few. Eager activists are now hatching an agenda.

“The climate movement may now be poised to plan and dictate a new earth-friendly world in the aftermath of the coronavirus. The climate activists quickly began to mobilize how to use the governments’ response to the coronavirus pandemic as a model for the climate scare,” Mr. Morano observes. “Many in the climate action community essentially want the public to get used to this living under some sort of lockdown. They want at least a portion of these governmental lockdown powers to remain and be used for climate change after the coronavirus pandemic passes.”

Others agree.

“The coronavirus police state is only temporary I hope. The climate police state would be permanent,” tweeted Steve Milloy, founder of JunkScience.com, a news site citing faulty scientific data and analysis.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON NORTH KOREA

There are conflicting reports that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is ailing, or possibly deceased. Please pay attention, advises Harry J. Kazianis, director of Korean studies at the Center for National Interest.

“While I am no fan of North Korea or their murderous regime, I hope these reports are untrue for a very obvious reason: If Kim were to die, we could see a situation where a power struggle breaks out for temporary or permanent control resulting in an armed conflict or even a civil war of some sorts. And considering the fact that North Korea is armed to the teeth with every type of weapon of mass destruction known to man — dozens of nuclear weapons, 5,000 tons of chemical weapons like nerve agent VX and biological weapons — millions of lives could very well hang in the balance,” says Mr. Kazianis.

“While North Korea might be the roguest of rogue states and has murdered millions of innocent lives, having a stable North Korea is something we should all hope is our current reality. Anything else is too grim to contemplate,” he observes.

NO, NOT MICHELLE

Former first lady Michelle Obama is on press radar once again, named an ideal running mate for Joe Biden. Some caution against this.

“The downfall for Biden in this potential scenario would be the continued reality of being outshined by his vice president. Michelle Obama is arguably bigger than Joe Biden in terms of her name recognition and global popularity. Biden would be playing second fiddle to yet another Obama even though his name would be at the top of the ticket,” writes Nate Ashworth, editor-in-chief of ElectionCentral.com, a political news site.

Mrs. Obama is not likely interested, he says, now that she and former President Obama are producing documentaries for Netflix and authoring best-sellers.

“She has much more influence from the outside, free from the requirements and limits of working inside the government. It’s hard to see her leaving that life to go back into public service and spend months on a grueling campaign trail and then serve four or more years in the White House,” observes Mr. Ashworth.

Mrs. Obama’s presence also could highlight Mr. Biden’s “weaknesses as a candidate”, he says.

“It is very likely that Michelle Obama will be on the campaign trail in 2020, stumping for Joe Biden, but will be doing so alongside President Obama, not as Biden’s potential vice president,” the analyst concludes.

VOTERS BACK BORDER CLOSURE

President Trump announced Monday he would temporarily suspend immigration as the coronavirus crisis continues. The public appears to agree this is a prudent idea.

“Seventy percent of registered voters believe the federal government should place a temporary ban on allowing people from any other country to enter the United States,” reported a Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted late last week.

“That total includes 34% who believe that even Americans living abroad should have to wait until the pandemic is over before returning,” the poll analysis said.

The temporary ban is supported by 82% of Republicans, 66% of Independents, and 64% of Democrats — as well as 79% of conservatives, 71% of independents and 58% of liberals. A majority of those who are not fans of the president also agree.

“Among those who strongly approve of President Trump, 84% support the ban. Among those who strongly disapprove of the president, 57% share that same view. Overall, among all voters, just 15% oppose a temporary ban. In no measured demographic group does opposition reach 25%,” the poll said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 73% of Americans now wash their hands more frequently and obey social distancing rules.

• 70% avoid crowded public places, 65% have stopped leaving house except for essential activities.

• 61% have stopped shaking hands. 60% have stopped eating at restaurants.

• 56% have worn a face mask, 36% have purchased hand sanitizer.

• 31% have stockpiled food at home, 19% are working from home.

Source: A Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,597 U.S. adults conducted April 17-19.

