IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa City man has been shot to death, and police are offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

The shooting happened Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., when officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Kejuan Winters of Iowa City, inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Winters later died from his injuries, police said.

No arrests had been reported by early Tuesday morning, but investigators do not believe the shooting was random. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers.

