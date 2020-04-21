ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland have opened an investigation into a video posted to social media allegedly showing someone throw a duckling over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The video was captured on the social media application Snapchat and showed a suspect in an orange sweatshirt throw the baby animal from the window of a moving car, The Capital Gazette reported.

Investigators think the video was taken on the westbound portion of the bridge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Maryland Transportation Authority Cpl. Brady McCormick told the newspaper Monday.

The agency called the recording “a disturbing video of animal cruelty” in a statement Sunday, but did not comment further.

Anne Arundel County police investigators also saw the video, The Capital Gazette quoted spokesman Marc Limansky as saying.

