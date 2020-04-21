The number of global coronavirus cases topped 2.5 million on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

A total of 171,810 have died around the world from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 659,732 have recovered.

The U.S. tops the list in the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from coronavirus, with 788,920 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, 42,458 deaths and 73,533 recoveries.

Germany leads the rest of the world in its number of recoveries at 95,200. Germany — which is home to 83 million — has reported 147,593 confirmed cases and 4,869 deaths.

One million cases of coronavirus were reported just 83 days after the outbreak originated in China last year. The world hit the sobering mark of 2 million just 14 days later, and added another 500,000 within 6 days.

The world population currently stands at 7.8 billion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.