ALLEN, Neb. (AP) - A man died and two others were seriously injured over the weekend in a head-on crash just north of Allen in northeastern Nebraska, sheriff’s investigators said.

The crash happened Saturday when an eastbound car collided with a westbound pickup truck on U.S. Highway 20, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the car, 66-year-old Rodney Bressley of Winside, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Two people in the truck, Benjamin Galvin, 53, and Terrie Galvin, 48, both of rural Laurel, were taken to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital with serious injuries, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

