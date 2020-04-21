ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison after he pleaded no contest in the theft of thousands of dollars for a high school football booster club.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Albert “Vincent” Flores Jr. was sentenced last week and ordered to pay $10,388.60 in restitution to the Alamogordo Tiger Touchdown Club.

Prosecutors say the 45-year-old Flores used the organization’s debit card and checkbook for Netflix, Redbox, Hulu, Peace Out, Nations Photo Lab, Black River Imaging, Walmart and various restaurants.

Flores pleaded no contest to embezzlement over $2,500 without a plea agreement two days before his case was set to go to trial in September.

If Flores does not pay the court-ordered restitution, he could be ordered to serve two more years in prison.

