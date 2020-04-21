White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that President Trump “is committed to protecting the health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times” as the president prepares to temporarily ban immigration to the U.S.

“As President Trump has said, ‘Decades of record immigration have produced lower wages and higher unemployment for our citizens, especially for African American and Latino workers,’” Ms. McEnany said. “At a time when Americans are looking to get back to work, action is necessary.”

The president tweeted late Monday night that he will issue an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. He cited the coronavirus pandemic and the need to protect American jobs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.