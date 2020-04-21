The public is going to have to wait a little longer to learn the revelations from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ultra-secret review of the origins of the Russia investigation, Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday.

In an interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Mr. Barr said the long-awaited release of probe’s conclusions is “not imminent.”

Mr. Barr said he’ll update the public “as soon as we feel we have something that we are confident to tell the people about.”

Fox News reported last week that Mr. Durham was on pace to finish his probe by the end of the summer. But a source also told the news outlet that Mr. Durham could take until September to complete the investigation because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed his speed.

If the investigation runs into fall, it would bump up against the 2020 presidential election. It could also run afoul of a Justice Department guideline banning the announcement of politically-charged investigations during a time that could impact an election outcome.

Mr. Barr said that won’t be an issue because none of the individuals Mr. Durham is scrutinizing are running for office.

“I think in its core, the idea is you don’t go after candidates,” he said. “You don’t indict candidates or perhaps someone that’s sufficiently close to a candidate, that’s it’s essentially the same you know, within a certain number of days before an election. But you know, as I say, I don’t think any of the people whose actions are under review by Durham fall into that category.”

Mr. Barr said he is very troubled by what the probe has uncovered so far.

“I wouldn’t use the word shocked, right?” he said. “You know, I’m very troubled by it, but you know, I think the reason that we have this investigation is because there are a lot of things that are unexplained. And I think we’re getting deeply into the situation, and we’ll be able to sort out exactly what happened.”

The attorney general appointed Mr. Durham to review the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election and the origins of the Russia probe, through Mr. Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.