Wizards star Bradley Beal’s latest round of giving is focused on helping feed children in need.

Beal, one of many Washington sports stars to make charitable donations during the coronavirus pandemic, donated 100 Giant grocery gift cards along with 50 computers to Ron Brown High School students in Northeast Washington.

Further, he announced a partnership with PepsiCo and its “No Kid Hungry” campaign in a video posted to social media. PepsiCo is matching individual donations through April 30, up to $1 million.

Beal encouraged followers not only to donate money to the campaign but also to use the hashtag #GiveMealsGiveHope on social media.

Earlier this month, Beal donated $100,000 to food banks in St. Louis, his hometown.

“We know that flattening the curve is the most important thing during this time, and we also know it can be difficult on a lot of families and children, specifically, that I know in St. Louis and D.C.,” Beal said. “Those families have to depend on the schools for meals throughout the day.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.