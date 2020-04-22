A Kentucky church that had been feuding with officials and been vandalized last weekend over holding drive-in services has come to an agreement that will allow it to continue worshipping as it follows COVID-19 emergency guidelines.

On Fire Christian Church and Louisville, Ky., Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday that a deal had been reached.

“We are grateful to Mayor Fischer and Louisville city officials who worked with us to ensure their policies are both consistent with the Constitution and the CDC’s guidelines,” said Roger Byron, senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, the nonprofit religious group that represented On Fire along with law firm WilmerHale.

The church has been holding services in its parking lot, with cars parked six feet apart and the windows “no more than half open for the entirety of the service,” as preachers use either loudspeakers or a low frequency radio transmitter. Those sorts of services are now cleared with authorities.

The groups had clashed prior to Easter, leading to On Fire obtaining a federal restraining order against any attempt to shut down services that Sunday.

Last Sunday, while holding a drive-in service, vandals scattered nails at the entrance and exit areas of the property.

“The members of On Fire Christian Church are saddened by this crime,” Mr. Byron said. “We hope today’s agreement will end the violence against the church.”

Tuesday’s deal in Louisville also appeared to close a chapter in which First Liberty had represented churches in Kentucky and Mississippi that clashed with secular authorities over services during state-imposed lockdowns.

After Easter, Greenville, Ms., city officials backed down after Gov. Tate Reeves made it clear services at the many baptist and other churches in the state were “essentiall” and therefore permitted provided they followed social distancing rules.

