Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday posted an interactive map giving Americans the ability to see exactly where the new border wall is being built on the U.S.-Mexico line.

The site, www.cbp.gov/borderwallsystem, also has video of construction that took place in February, and has a graphic showing that 170 miles of new or replacement fence have been erected under Mr. Trump.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to build a border wall system to secure the border,” said Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at CBP, which is part of Homeland Security. “Border security is national security and a strong border wall system is critical to keeping our nation safe.”

President Trump’s critics have complained that wall construction is going on even during the coronavirus crisis and state shutdown orders.

Mr. Morgan, though, defends the construction as a critical national security took, helping control where migrants attempt to enter, and giving Border Patrol agents a better chance to catch those who do try to sneak in.

Eight miles of wall was finished in just the past five days or so, according to Border Patrol numbers.

As of April 17, there were 162 miles erected. Of those, 143 miles replaced previous border barriers, while two miles cover brand new areas. There were also 11 miles of replacement and six miles of new secondary fence, which establishes a second line back from the border wall in high-trafficked areas.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.