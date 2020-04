President Trump announced Tuesday night that the Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels will perform shows over several U.S. cities as a tribute to front-line healthcare workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ll be performing air shows over America’s major cities, and some of the cities that aren’t major cities,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re going to be doing a lot of very dangerous flying.”

He said the shows will be “tremendous.”

