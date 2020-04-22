Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday reopened Laurel Regional Hospital to address the growing number of coronavirus cases in Prince George’s County.

“This hospital first opened In 1978, which was the year my father was elected as the county executive of Prince George’s County,” Mr. Hogan said during a press conference at the facility. “Over the years, this facility helped save many lives before it was downsized and downgraded but now with its rebirth it is once again going to help us save lives.”

Lawrence Hogan, a Republican, served as Prince George’s County executive from 1978 to 1982. He died in 2017 at age 88.

The Laurel hospital is operated by the University of Maryland Medical System. It will add 135 beds, 35 of which will be in intensive care units, and will be staffed by 400 medical professionals.

Mr. Hogan noted that Prince George’s County has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in the state — 3,875.

At Wednesday’s press conference, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the hospital will allow country residents to avoid a trip to Baltimore or the District for hospitalization for COVID-19.

Mr. Hogan wore a red “Maryland Strong” face mask made by Route One Apparel, a company created by a University of Maryland graduate in 2010.

The Republican governor said the clothing company donated its entire inventory of fanny packs to first responders and then pivoted its operations to face masks, donating a mask for every one that is purchased.

Mr. Hogan last month ordered nonessential businesses to close and residents to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, he said Maryland has made progress in meeting four criteria to reopen — expanding capacity for testing for the disease, increasing hospital capacity for a surge of patients, securing an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and implementing a robust contact tracing plan.

Mr. Hogan noted that state authorities have received 500,000 testing kits from South Korea, created a 250-bed field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center, acquired more shipments of protective equipment and created an online platform to help with contact tracing.

The governor called his four-pronged plan the “Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery,” adding that he will share its details on Friday.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that a new testing site for the coronavirus will open Thursday at the UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus near Fort Totten.

To be tested at the facility, residents must be referred by their health care providers or call the testing hotline (855-363-0333) and make an appointment.

The UDC testing site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays for walk-up and drive-through appointments.

In addition, the D.C. Department of Health is rolling out 12 rapid testing machines that will be deployed to the Department of Corrections, homeless shelters, St. Elizabeths Hospital, Mary’s Center and a long-term care facility.

The 12 machines, known as the Abbot ID Now, were given to the District by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They will be able to test one kit at a time and deliver results in 15 minutes.

The District has ordered five other machines that will be able produce results for 16 kits at once after a 45-minute wait.

Miss Bowser said she will share her plans for reopening the District later this week.

