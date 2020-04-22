House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently offered some late night commentary staged in front of her refrigerator, touting the comforting wonders of chocolate and premium ice cream at a time when the nation is reeling from the coronavirus, 22 million Americans are out of work and many folks are going hungry.

The moment was “tone deaf” according to Newt Gingrich and prompted much discussion on talk shows, and among the ladies of ABC’s “The View.”

What matters now, however, is how quickly President Trump’s reelection campaign responded to the peculiar moment. They were very nimble and very precise, immediately seizing upon Mrs. Pelosi’s appearance, deeming her “Nancy Antoinette” and pointing out that her stainless steel-doored fridge cost $24,000. The Trump campaign consistently performs with such incredible speed, style and visceral effectiveness.

“The reason a politician with as much experience as Pelosi blunders into an embarrassment of providing wince-inducing video like this is that she’s never had the mainstream media attack her the way they attack Republicans for their missteps. The Trump campaign won’t be as charitable as the New York Times or NBC News,” writes Steven Hayward, an analyst for Powerlineblog.com

“Just wait till the Trump campaign gets done with Joe Biden’s long track record of corruption and lies. They’re going to make Lee Atwater look like a Boy Scout, and make Democrats pine for the good old days of quality candidates like Mike Dukakis and Walter Mondale,” Mr. Hayward says.

The title of his analysis, by the way is “Why Trump will win.”

Voters appear to have some distinct impressions about Mr. Trump and Mrs. Pelosi. A new Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted April 20-21 finds that 50% of all U.S. voters are under the impression that “What’s best for the country” is more important to the president than the status of the Republican Party. It’s a very close finding, but the poll also revealed that fewer voters — 47% — feel that Mrs. Pelosi’s priorities rest with the nation not the Democratic Party.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has not lost its upbeat but plainspoken touch in their voter communications, which continue to draw record donations and participation from the president’s many fans.

“All aboard the Trump train. The next stop is victory in November,” the campaign notes in a new public outreach.

OCASIO-CORTEZ AND HER WORK ETHIC

A New York Democrat who leans toward socialism has advice for Americans dealing with job insecurity during the coronavirus crisis: Don’t go back to work.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a national work boycott. The congresswoman says Americans should refuse to go back to work,” says Vice TV, which showcased the lawmaker’s commentary on the premiere of “A Seat at the Table,” a new talk show which premiered Wednesday night.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is not keen on President Trump’s methods to get the nation back on the job and re-ignite the economy. His efforts have included a recent series of tweets which called for the “liberation” of states where local citizens are actively protesting social distancing and other restrictions.

“When we talk about this idea of reopening society you know, only in America does the president — when the president tweets about liberation — does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say no — we’re not going back to that,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez told VICE TV.

“We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives,” she noted.

A WHOLE LOT OF SOLE

A round of applause for Kizik, maker of spiffy, comfy “hands-free” shoes which slip on, well, hands free.

The Utah-based company is donating 1,000 pairs of their shoes — which can retail for $150 a pair — to health-care workers who are concerned that their shoes could track the coronavirus into their homes, or elsewhere. Recent research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now suggesting this is a dangerous possibility for those serving on the front lines of the pandemic.

“When this CDC study broke, we immediately realized our shoes could help front-line healthcare workers battling COVID-19. If you don’t have to use your hands to put on, take off, or lace up your shoes, the likelihood of coronavirus traveling from shoes to hands will be reduced,” says Kizik CEO Monte Deere. “It is our small way of showing them support during these uncertain and trying times.”

FOXIFIED

For the 15th week in a row, Fox News rules the ratings in the entire cable realm. drawing 3.8 million prime-time viewers last week, compared to 2 million for MSNBC. 1.9 million for CNN, 1.4 million for HGTV and 1.6 million for TLC.

There was also a rating coup of note. Bret Baier’s daily “Special Report” on coronavirus garnered an average 5.8 million primetime viewers, with “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in second place with 4.8 million. Sean Hannity also trumped his MSNBC rival Rachel Maddow for the 58th straight week, with 4.4. million viewers.

In addition, Fox News Channel also nabbed the top six telecasts in cable news, with five programs generating over 4 million total viewers each, including those of Mr. Baier, Mr. Carlson and Mr. Hannity, along with “The Five” and “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 85% of Americans are “closely following” news on coronavirus; 88% of Republicans, 80% of independents and 86% of Democrats agree.

• 74% overall are very or somewhat worried about coronavirus; 64% of Republicans, 69% of independents and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 33% overall say the virus is a very serious health risk, but not the “greatest risk”; 25% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall say the virus is “one of many” health risks they face; 38% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall say the virus is not a health risk; 20% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Yahoo News pol of 1,597 U.S. adults conducted April 17-19.

